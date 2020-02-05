The city of Austin filed a lawsuit Friday seeking to prevent the former operators of the Zilker Zephyr miniature train from dismantling the tracks through Zilker Park, which the city contends it owns.

The suit comes after Texas Special Inc., a company run by Abel and Jason Rodriguez that had managed the Zephyr since 1996, pulled up about 100 bolts from the track after informing the city and community it would no longer manage the train, according to the suit.

The train has been out of service since May 2019, after heavy showers caused erosion along the track near the train‘s turnaround point.

The city worked with Texas Special to plan repairs, but the company‘s contract to operate the train would end before repairs were completed.

The company hoped to secure a five-year contract extension that would allow it to recoup the repair costs. The contract requires Texas Special to pay the city 11% of gross sales each month. But the city‘s final offer was a three-year extension with two more one-year options, which Texas Special declined.

"On Friday, January 31, 2020, the City learned that Texas Special would be pulling up the tracks of the Zilker Zephyr," the lawsuit said. "In addition, Zilker Zephyr posted on its Facebook page, in a post entitled ‘Final Statement,’ that it would be selling souvenirs and memorabilia that coming weekend."

Austin police told Texas Special to stop removing the bolts, and it complied. The suit, however, said the city is concerned it still might try to remove additional track.

"We regret it’s come to this but when we learned the contractor was attempting to remove the track, which would limit our ability to bring in a new operator, we had no choice but to ask the courts to confirm the City’s ownership and protect the train infrastructure," Austin‘s legal department said in a statement. "The Zilker train is part of Austin history and our Parks and Recreation Department is working as quickly as possible to have the train operational."

Parks and Recreation Department officials declined to comment further, citing the pending litigation.

Despite assertions from the company on the train‘s Facebook Page that the Zephyr was going away for good, city leaders — including Mayor Steve Adler and Council Members Jimmy Flannigan and Greg Casar — have all said the train will run again at some point.

"It's a real unfortunate situation. Sometimes the city and its vendors have challenging negotiations," Flannigan said. "Unfortunately, this vendor is choosing to alter and destroy city property, and you can't do that. These are publicly owned tracks, and they have been for a long time. It's part of their original agreement with the city."

That agreement outlines that all permanent concession facilities and all fixtures will become city property upon the contract‘s expiration.

Despite the tremendous community outcry over the halted Zephyr, Flannigan said this isn‘t the first time the Zilker train has seen a shakeup.

From 1961 through 1996, the train that traversed Zilker Park was the Zilker Park Eagle, a gasoline-powered engine made to look like an 1865 locomotive, according to documents from the Austin Parks and Recreation Department. The last person to hold the concessionaire contract for the Eagle was Charlie Beall. When that contract ran out in 1996, the new contract was awarded to Texas Special, which designed and built the liquid propane-powered Zephyr.

The Parks and Recreation Department told the American-Statesman last week the train itself belongs to Texas Special.

Abel and Jason Rodriguez declined to comment Wednesday, but their feelings were clear in a post last Thursday on the Zephyr‘s Facebook page, in which Texas Special said the Parks and Recreation Department acted unethically and deceptively while working out the details of contract extensions and the needed repairs to the track.

"Why did PARD lead us to believe we had a chance to make repairs and a contract extension? Why not say, ‘let’s wait because our contract is almost over and PARD might want to put the contract out for bid again.’ Instead, you/PARD mislead us and let us spend over forty thousand dollars and countless hours on finding a solution for the problem," the post said.

"In addition, yes, we are leaving Zilker Park and we are taking our big green Zephyr train with us," the post said.

The city is seeking a temporary restraining order to prevent further dismantling of the track, saying that "the city will suffer irreparable injury if Texas Special is not temporarily restrained and enjoined from removing Zilker Zephyr train tracks." The city also said additional erosion problems could arise in the park if the tracks are removed.

Whether the Zephyr returns to Zilker or another locomotive takes its place, Flannigan said Zilker will have a train eventually.

"The biggest point here is the council is unified that there will continue to be train operations like this, this amenity, in Zilker Park," he said.