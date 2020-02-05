Although not yet mathematically eliminated, the Lady Jags are most likely going to miss out on the basketball playoffs again, extending a program drought that extends back for some several seasons.

If Econ can take solace in Tuesday’s 28-25 home loss to Donna North – and it is suggested here that they can and should – it will come from the wholehearted effort with which the Lady Jags embraced the challenge. They knew that a win here would put them in good shape to continue the quest for a postseason spot that has eluded them for so long.

So they went to work against a much taller team sporting two six-footers, and battled. They hit the deck, scrapped after loose balls, threw caution to the wind, and in short, showed no lack of desire to succeed.

At the end of the day, a loss is a loss, but there are gradations. In seven previous league defeats, the Lady Jags had not managed to come closer than a dozen points (versus Edinburg North). But Tuesday they rounded one corner, closing the gap between themselves and the pack, coming ever so near a win that would’ve kept hope alive.

“Sometimes you have a hard time with belief, if you haven’t won a lot,” said Coach Mari Campos. “It takes a few times where you win, the girls start to think they can. Me, I come home after every day thinking to myself, ‘we’re going to do, it, we’re going to win.’ We seem to be pretty close to making the breakthrough.”

Campos added that she has been reminding her team lately of what’s at stake.

“I put the standings and the schedule up and show them, telling them, ‘see, we can still get in,’” she said. “They have to believe that they can do it, and then they will.”

Donna North beat them by 18 the first time out and has been a surprise squad this season. The Lady Chiefs amassed a 10-5 lead after a period Tuesday thanks to a plentiful rebound edge and some cold shooting from an Econ team that has struggled to put the ball in the net all year. It had been tied at 5 in a rugged, slow-moving quarter until the visitor scored five more in the last 40 seconds. That is one of the marks of maturity Campos is trying to teach the youngsters: how to manage the last stages of each quarter, at both ends of the court.

Luckily, Clarise Perez was not having it, and her layup off a steal got the home side to within one. Jasmine Loredo then pilfered a North pass and found Marsia Perez for another easy hoop, and the Lady Jags led 11-10. That was this game, back and forth, no high style points, just two teams slugging it out on every possession.

Loredo was excellent in the second period with a three-pointer and another steal; she also dived on the floor to force a tie-up and win possession. When Marsia Perez, who has been in double figures for four of the past five matches, went baseline in the third, the North lead was just one and Loredo scored on an offensive rebound to get the mojo back. It was now 19-18, eight minutes left, Econ feeling like it had this.

Newcomer Dana Serna gave the club a 21-18 advantage, and she was hustling throughout. They all were, really, flying to the ball, hitting the offensive boards, and generally letting it all go on a very important night.

Perez, tricky and unflappable, sneaked in for a backside offensive board off an airball to score at the rim, and it was 25-all. Then the death stroke, as 6-2 Lady Chief Brianna Palomarez, who led all scorers with 18 points, knocked in a money three, the net swishing so loudly that everyone was able to hear the string music at 1:03. Faced with disaster, the Lady Jags had some moxie left, and Perez slid along the floor to force a tie-up and gain possession thru the arrow.

Alas, at the end, a few key turnovers – one of the Orange bugaboos all year – put the thing to rest. Serna came up with a steal but the Lady Chiefs were able to get the ball back inside of a minute. The last gasp came when Sarahi Rivas had a nice look from deep, barely missing at the buzzer.

For the game, Loredo came down with 11 boards, a high total for a lead guard, and Serna collected eight. Despite the height disparity, this hard-working group ended up on top, 36-30, in rebounds. The final score obviously went against them, and with it, probably the shot at a playoff spot. Lessons aplenty, as in its narrowest defeat of a learning season, Econ went for it, gave all there was to give, showing that they have something to build upon for the future.

NOTES: EHS clobbered Econ, 70-39 Friday behind 25 points from Daysha Tijerina and 20 more from Leslie Martinez; the Lady Bobcats won for the 30th time this season against three losses and are 8-1 in league play ahead of the rematch with Weslaco, Tuesday on the road. The Pantherettes stand a perfect 9-0 and defeated EHS 47-46 in the first round.

North got a big victory Friday, knocking off East by three, improving to 4-6, and can take another step toward the playoffs by beating Econ Friday. Donna North, which was hacked by Weslaco Friday, is now 5-5 with difficult games left against EHS and Vela. The Lady Coogs need to beat the Lady Jags because they finish with Weslaco. A playoff for the fourth spot appears this stage a distinct possibility.