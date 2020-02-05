The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual awards party at Blaine Stone Lodge.
Here are the winners:
Chamber Achievement — Jeff Buckley, My Father’s Shop
Non Profit of the Year — The Heroes of Midlothian Foundation
Small Business (1-5 Employees) — The UPS Store
Small Business (6-25) — Rally Sportswear
Small Business (25+) — Earthtones Greenery
Best New Business — Cassaro Winery
Young Professional — Clark Wickliffe, City of Midlothian
Keep Midlothian Beautiful — Crescent Yoga Studio
Best Industry/Large Business — Martin Marietta
Professional Services — Midlothian Family Medical Clinic
Leadership Alumni — Obinna Ononobi, Altus Emergency Services
Chairman’s Award — Logan Gladdis, Leasing Impressions/Founders Row
Ambassador of the Year — Desiree Ramirez, AdvantaClean
President’s Award — Michelle King, Texas Ace Heating & Air
Social Media — Amy Tounget, Amy Tounget Insurance
People’s Choice Award — Officer Ray Hall, Midlothian Police Department
Gene Rogers Community Service Award — Kobey Jurgens, Gerdau