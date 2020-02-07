Midday Tuesday, the day before the Senate vote on whether to convict or acquit President Donald Trump on the articles of impeachment brought by the House, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn’s office — not his campaign but his Senate office — released a video intersplicing cuts of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; and Maxine Waters, D-Calif.

“It’s clear Democrats have been trying to remove President Trump from office since his inauguration,” the text on screen said. “Unlike the rushed, partisan impeachment inquiry in the House, the Senate has been conducting a transparent, impartial, and fair trial.”

A few hours later, in a conference call with Texas reporters ahead of the president‘s State of the Union address, Cornyn was asked whether, like U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., he wanted to annotate his vote to acquit with any words of reproach for the president.

“I think it would be wrong, just like it would be wrong in a court of law to acquit somebody charged with a crime but then to go on and disparage their activity or character,” Cornyn replied. “I just don’t think that’s the job that I’m called upon to do here.”

But, he added, “I would say that nobody’s going to confuse me with Donald Trump or vice versa.”

Maybe not, but it is also becoming hard to distinguish Cornyn or, with few exceptions, any of the Republicans in the Senate or the House or the nation, from the Court of Trump.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2020

By Cornyn’s logic, the president’s acquittal immunizes him from criticism. He is, as Cornyn’s video suggests, a victim.

“As everybody knows, my family, our great country and your president have been put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people. They have done everything possible to destroy us. And by so doing, very badly hurt our nation,” Trump told supporters gathered in the East Wing of the White House on Thursday.

“This is really not a news conference, it’s not a speech, it’s not anything, it’s just we’re sort of — it’s a celebration because we have something that just worked out. It worked out. We went through hell unfairly. Did nothing wrong. Did nothing wrong.”

At the East Wing celebration, Trump held up The Washington Post. Its front page headline, “Trump acquitted.”

— Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) February 6, 2020

Earlier, at the National Prayer Breakfast, it was USA Today: “Acquitted.”

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” Trump said. “Nor do I like people who say I pray for you, when they know that that’s not so.”

The latter referred to Pelosi, the former to U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, the party‘s nominee for president in 2012, and the only Republican to vote for conviction.

“My promise before God to apply impartial justice required that I put my personal feelings and biases aside,” Romney said in his speech on the Senate floor explaining his vote for one of the two articles of impeachment. “Were I to ignore the evidence that has been presented, and disregard what I believe my oath and the Constitution demands of me for the sake of a partisan end, it would, I fear, expose my character to history’s rebuke and the censure of my own conscience.”

It was a thunderclap moment, breaking for an instant the spell by which it seemed the president holds his party in line.

But soon enough the posse was on Romney‘s trail.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2020

“He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the GOP,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted.

Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now.



He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the @GOP.

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 5, 2020

Cornyn wasn’t ready to saddle up, saying out loud that Romney had the right to be wrong.

Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn on Romney’s decision to vote to convict Trump for abuse of power:



“Everybody takes an individual oath, and I’m sure he thinks it was the right thing for him to do. I disagree, but I respect his right to differ.”

— Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) February 5, 2020

“Everybody takes an individual oath, and I‘m sure he thinks it was the right thing for him to do. I disagree, but I respect his right to differ,” Cornyn said.

But those words sound like sedition. And, unless he‘s tired of winning, Cornyn knows resistance to Trump in a Republican Party where people like him and Romney once held sway, is futile.