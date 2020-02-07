A pedestrian was killed early Friday in a Southeast Austin crash, Austin police said.

Officers responded to the 6700 block of Bluff Springs Road, south of William Cannon Drive, around 1:27 a.m., according to a statement from authorities.

Officers said the pedestrian was standing in a dark part of the roadway and was struck twice by two separate vehicles. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, CBS Austin reported.

The driver of the first vehicle did not stop following the crash, but contacted police after hearing the victim had died, officials said. That driver‘s vehicle was impounded, police said.

The second driver remained at the scene, the statement said.

No arrests had been made by Friday afternoon, police said.

***UPDATE*** Bluff Springs Rd. is now open. #ATXTraffic



-WC6 https://t.co/pgYlxMbMjf

— Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) February 7, 2020