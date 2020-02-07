SOUTH AUSTIN

Volunteers needed

for Science Fest

Volunteers are needed for the 64th annual Austin Energy Regional Science Festival, set for Feb. 19-22 at the Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Road.

More than 500 judges and 200 volunteers are needed to run the show, featuring science projects from more than 3,000 students.

Volunteers need no specific qualifications but should be comfortable interacting with students. Volunteers are needed to help with tasks such as registration, parking and unloading and booth setup.

To sign up: bit.ly/2tA6IWo.

NORTH AUSTIN

ACC hosts workshop

on college finances

Austin Community College is hosting a Finding the Money workshop to help students financially prepare for life as a student from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at ACC Highland Campus, 6101 Highland Campus Drive.

The workshop will help students learn how much money is needed any given semester, provide tips to search and apply for scholarships, and answer any questions. ACC is also hosting a series of Scholarship Stations, in the ACCelerator at Highland, Round Rock, and San Gabriel campuses.

The priority deadline for students to apply and increase their award is April 1.

For information: austincc.edu/students/ascender/events-calendar.

EAST AUSTIN

IDEA schools hosts

5K, expo Saturday

IDEA Public Schools Austin will host its inaugural IDEA 5K and Healthy Living Expo at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker Lane, to benefit its Healthy Kids Here initiative to ensure IDEA students are living healthy lifestyles in and outside of school.

Healthy Kids Here was initiated by IDEA, a not‐for‐profit charter school operator, to promote fitness, health and wellness among IDEA students and families, as well as community members.

Pricing to participate in the IDEA 5K and Healthy Living Expo is free for IDEA students, $10 for IDEA team and family and $20 for community members.

To register: ideapublicschools.org/5k.

CEDAR CREEK

Lost Pines Resort

has job fair Saturday

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa, 575 Hyatt Lost Pines Road, will host a job fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, hiring for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in food and beverage, recreation, housekeeping and facilities.

All job fair attendees who fill out an online application by clicking the “careers” tab on the resort’s website at hyattregencylostpines.com will receive an in-person interview. Additionally, on-the-spot job offers will be available for qualified candidates.

For more information: 512-308-1234.

American-Statesman staff