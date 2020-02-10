The third annual Science on Saturday event will be held from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 22 in the small gym at Stephenville High School.

Science on Saturday is hosted by high school WIT (Workforce Industry Training) members and is an exciting science program for the young (K-12) and young at heart.

The free event is open to the public and will highlight fun and educational science experiments such as demonstrations of electrical circuits, sensory stimulation and an iodine clock reaction.

“We have developed these science experiments and the [students are] going to demonstrate and display those for the public,” said WIT sponsor Brandy Musick. “People can come and walk through and participate in as many or as few of them as they would like. It’s a way that we can outreach to the community and try to get some interest in science to all ages; it’s not limited to one age group.”

Attendees will learn through interactive, hands-on activities that include fun with polymers, magnets and neurons, as well as everyday products and household materials.

“One of the things that’s pretty exciting is seeing our high school students interact with people from the community and really being excited about science and sharing that with other people,” Musick said. “When someone walks up to their station, they’ll kind of explain what the station’s about and they’ll explain the science concept or topic and they’ll let the person interact. A lot of times they’ll get to touch it or be part of the activity. We’ve been going to the elementary campuses and doing this already so the kids really love it because they actually get to do the experiment with our presenters so that part is really exciting.”

Some experiments and activities include a heart rate sensor, hoverboard, elephant toothpaste, Van de Graaff generator, center of mass demonstration and heat conduction.

Participants will get the opportunity to make fire salts and interact with different specimens such as pig lungs.

“We have over 30 different stations for people to rotate through,” Musick added.

The program will be led by Musick and WIT sponsor Brian Salge, local educators and supported by Tarleton State University professors, instructors and students, various industry professionals and local Stephenville High School WIT members.

“We asked [Tarleton] to come and they’ll have out some exhibits from the different branches from the science department like physics, geology and biology,” Musick said.

The event is sponsored by the Nuclear Power Institute (NPI) and the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES). It is designed to ignite an interest in science and is geared to be interesting to all ages.

Parking is free and bus parking will be available in the high school parking lot.