7:05 a.m. update: Travis County sheriff’s deputies are responding to a second crash on FM 973 near Texas 130, officials said.

The second crash happened a quarter-mile from another crash that was reported around 6:35 a.m. in the same area.

Earlier: FM 973 has been shut down near the southbound Texas 130 service road because of a three-vehicle crash including an 18-wheeler, the Travis County sheriff’s office said.

Southbound traffic on FM 973 is being diverted onto Gilbert Road, officials said.

