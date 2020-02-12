BUDA

Open house Feb. 20

on city’s master plan

The city of Buda is developing a Transportation and Mobility Master Plan to identify transportation needs, develop solutions and prioritize improvements to allow the transportation system to keep pace with desired growth and development.

The city will host an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at City Hall, 405 E. Loop St., to present some of the input received from a survey, along with a map of recommended road improvements and recommended bike and pedestrian improvements.

The open house is an opportunity for residents to give feedback on transportation needs. Staff will answer questions on the Transportation and Mobility Master Plan. A second community survey also will be launched Feb. 20.

For more information: bit.ly/2w0GyNd.

AUSTIN

Pink Tie fundraiser

takes place Thursday

Twenty-two prominent business owners, physicians, coaches and other professionals in Austin, Tyler and Waco will compete Thursday to see who can raise the most funds within a 24-hour period for Susan G. Komen Greater Central and East Texas.

Known as Pink Tie Guys, the annual fundraiser provides an opportunity for men in Central and East Texas to show support and solidarity for their women in their lives — and in their community — who have been affected by breast cancer. Each of the 22 participants will wear a pink tie donated by men’s clothier J. Hilburn. Each will encourage their friends, family, and social media followers to donate as much as possible to their fund.

The 2020 Pink Tie Guys based in Austin are Blake Ahearn, head coach of the Austin Spurs; attorney Brian Casey; emergency medical physician Lee Chilton III,; Jason Cohen, founder of WP Engine; Ryan Dennison, senior vice president at American Campus Communities; orthopedic surgeon Bob Foster; Daniel Hunter, head football coach, Anderson High School; Lance Kelly, strategic executive for the HT Group; Ryan Leahy of Leahy Lending; Brian C. May, Austin market president at Vista Bank; Bob Magee, chief of staff at Dell Technologies; Scott O'Brien, director of wealth management, WorthPointe; Brian Schoenbaum, founder, Vuka; Paul Terracina, the Gents Place; master jeweler Stephan Werbeck; and KXAN-TV meteorologist David Yeomans.

For more information: komengreatercetx.org/pinktieguys.

ROUND ROCK

Breastfeeding support

offered on Saturday

The Baylor Scott & White Clinic, 425 University Blvd., will host a breastfeeding support group from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The support group will discuss nursing and child development with a certified lactation consultant. The topic will be “Keeping Romance Alive.”

For information: 512-509-6455.

