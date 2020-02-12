A 25-year-old man who reportedly admitted to a January shooting that killed a man at a South Lubbock hotel was indicted Tuesday by a Lubbock County grand jury.

Gilbert Cardona III is charged with murder, which carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.

He is accused of the Jan. 3 shooting death of 37-year-old Joshua Gomez at Hotel Ava in the 3200 block of South Loop 289.

His charge stems from a Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes homicide investigation sparked by a 7:45 a.m. shots fired call at the hotel where responding officers found Gomez, suffering from a gunshot wound. Gomez was lying on the floor of the hotel’s lobby near the entrance, according to an arrest warrant.

Gomez was still conscious but believed he was dying and told an officer that his shooter was the passenger of a black BMW and identified the driver of the vehicle, the warrant states. He was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where he died.

A spent shell casing was recovered near the white Ford Explorer Gomez was driving. Investigators found no weapons at the scene, the warrant states.

Detectives met the the driver of the BMW who told detectives he was at the hotel with Cardona and saw him shoot Gomez, who was was unarmed. Another witness at the hotel, who was a close friend of Gomez, told detectives he spoke to Gomez moments before the shooting and said Gomez was unarmed, the warrant states.

Two days later a third witness told detectives that he recorded a conversation with Cardona, who admitted to being involved in a self-defense shooting. Cardona could reportedly be heard in the recording describing the Ford Explorer and said one person was armed with a military-style rifle, the warrant states.

Cardona was arrested on Jan. 8 on unrelated charges and detectives interviewed him about the shooting.

Cardona reportedly old detectives the shooting was in self-defense but said the man he shot was armed with a pistol. He said he saw a man, who investigators believe was Gomez, standing near the SUV. Cardona told detectives he heard another voice coming from the vehicle giving an order to shoot him.

He said he saw the man outside the vehicle cocking a pistol while it was inside his front waistband, but never pulled the weapon out. Cardona said he fired his gun three times, striking Gomez once in the torso.

Cardona remains held at the the Lubbock County Detention Center. His bail is set at $465,000, $200,000 of which is for the murder charge.