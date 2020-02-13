10 a.m. update: Austin cold weather shelters have been activated for Thursday night as freezing temperatures are expected, city officials said.

Single adults who need shelter should be at the downtown Austin Resource Center for the Homeless at 500 East Seventh St. by 5:15 p.m.

Families can go to the Salvation Army at 501 East Eighth St. by 7 p.m.

Those who need more information can call 512-305-4233.

Thursday forecast for Austin: We have good news, Central Texas! The day will be full of sunshine and warmish temperatures, making for a nice day before the weekend!

Partly sunny skies will gradually become sunny throughout the day as temperatures rise to a high near 54 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

It was 40 degrees at Camp Mabry at 6:30 a.m.

At night, skies will be mostly clear with a low temperature of around 32 degrees, forecasters said.

Friday will be sunny and dry, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Friday: Sunny with a high near 57. Mostly clear at night with an overnight low around 39.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 66. Partly cloudy at night with an overnight low around 50.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 77. Partly cloudy at night with an overnight low around 58.

Monday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain after 7 a.m. and a high near 78. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and an overnight low around 56.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 67. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and an overnight low around 44.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 54.