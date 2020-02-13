8:50 a.m. update: An 18-wheeler is no longer blocking the intersection of William Cannon Drive and the Interstate 35 southbound service road in South Austin, Austin police said.

Earlier: The intersection of William Cannon Drive and the southbound Interstate 35 service road will be shut down for two to three hours because of a stuck 18-wheeler, Austin police said.

The 18-wheeler can’t be moved because it has an unstable load, police said.

"Avoid the area," police said.

