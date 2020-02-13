The Brownwood Regional Medical Center Volunteers are pleased to announced the naming of BRMC Volunteer Wanda Allen as the January 2020 Volunteer of the Month. Wanda's selection as the January 2020 BRMC Volunteer of the Month was announced during the February 2020 BRMC Volunteers Executive Board Meeting.

Wanda Allen joined the BRMC Volunteer Organization in November of 2016. She currently volunteers in the BRMC Gift Shop and the BRMC Emergency Room Waiting Area. Wanda always strives to meet the needs of Gift Shop.

Customers selecting gifts and Emergency Room Patients seeking medical attention at Brownwood Regional Medical Center. Her friendly personality insures those whom she serves receive quick and courteous resolution of their needs. Wanda is always willing to accept extra responsibilities should the need arise. She encourages others in the Brownwood Area to consider becoming a BRMC Volunteer. Wanda has accumulated over 465 Hours of Volunteer Service at Brownwood Regional Medical Center.

The Brownwood Regional Medical Center Volunteers thank Wanda Allen for choosing to be BRMC Volunteers and for her many contributions to the success of Brownwood Regional Medical Center and its Volunteer Organization.

The BRMC Volunteers are always excited to meet individuals who are interested in becoming a volunteer and the organization is actively soliciting new members. For those who have an interest in serving others a minimum of 6 hours per month, being a BRMC Volunteer will fore fill their needs. Volunteering at BRMC is a way of giving back and improving your community. BRMC Volunteer applications may be obtained in the BRMC Gift Shop, at the front entrance information desk, online at http://www.brmc-cares.com or by calling the BRMC Volunteer Office at 325-649-3399 or emailing the BRMC Volunteers at brmc_volunteer@brmc-cares.com and stating that you would like to become a BRMC Volunteer. Those who have an interest in volunteering may also contact Andrea Lee, BRMC Director of Volunteer Services, at 325-649-3392.