The Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council is hosting a photo exhibition by Brooke Mendenhall at the Clark Regional Airport in Stephenville. The exhibit will be displayed through Feb. 28 and is free to the public.

Brooke has stayed at home for eight years and taken up various crafts including crochet, loom weaving and sewing. She has also practiced soap, candle and cheese making. In 2015, she started her photography business. Brooke strongly believes in the power of possessing printed portraits. The feeling of holding one in your hand or standing in front of a printed image cannot be replaced by a screen.

Christine Newton, executive director of the fine arts council, said, “We are so excited to host this exhibit and reception for Brooke. Her photography is stunning and framed in such a beautiful way. I’m sure it will be enjoyed by all!”

There will be a free reception from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Clark Regional Airport to celebrate Brooke.

Ten percent of purchased art will go to the Dublin Public Library.