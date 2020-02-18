Tuesday forecast for Austin: A whole lot of weather is going to happen throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service. We’re talking fog, winds, possibly rain and a drop in temperatures!

It was 70 degrees at Camp Mabry at 7 a.m., but temperatures are expected to decrease to 60 degrees during the day, forecasters said.

Patchy fog will last until noon with cloudy skies and a 60% chance of rain. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible during the day.

North winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph, forecasters said.

Rain chances will increase to 70% at night as temperatures decrease to a low near 47 degrees, forecasters said.

North winds blowing 10 to 15 mph at night could have 20 mph gusts.

More rain chances are expected on Wednesday, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: High near 52 with a 90% chance of rain. Low around 43 at night with a 100% chance of rain.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and a high near 50. North-northeast winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 38. North-northeast winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph at night.

Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 52. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 40.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 58. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain, mainly after midnight, and a low around 51.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain with a high near 68. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 47.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 70.