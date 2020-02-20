By Jerrie Whiteley Herald Democrat

Thursday

Feb 20, 2020 at 12:01 AM Feb 20, 2020 at 12:19 PM


President/Vice-President


Matthew John Matern


Zoltan G. Istvan


Donald J. Trump


Joe Walsh


Bill Weld


Bob Ely


Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra


Uncommitted


U. S. SENATOR


Mark Yancey


John Cornyn


Virgil Bierschwale


John Anthony Castro


Dwayne Stovall


U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 4


John Ratcliffe


Railroad Commissioner


Ryan Sitton


James “Jim” Wright


Chief Justice, Supreme Court


Nathan Hecht


Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 - Unexpired Term


Jane Bland


Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7


Jeff Boyd


Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8


Brett Busby


Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 3


Gina Parker


Bert Richardson


Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 4


Kevin Patrick Yeary


Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place9


David Newell


Member, State Board Of Education, District 9


Keven M. Ellis


State Representative District 62


Reggie Smith


Justice, 5th Court Of Appeals District, Place 3


David Evans


Justice, 5th Court Of Appeals District, Place 6


David L. Bridges


Justice, 5th Court Of Appeals District, Place 8


Bill Whitehill


District Judge, 15th Judicial District


Jim Fallon


District Judge, 59th Judicial District


Larry Phillips


Criminal District Attorney Grayson County


J. Brett Smith


Sheriff


Tom Watt


County Tax Assessor-Collector


Bruce Stidham


County Commissioner Precinct 1


Jeremy Roberts


JeffWhitmire


County Commissioner Precinct 3


Colby Meals


Phyllis James


Justice Of The Peace Precinct 1


Larry Atherton


County Constable Precinct 1


Thomas Carter


County Constable Precinct 2


Mike Putman


County Constable Precinct 3


Todd Booher


County Constable Precinct 4


Daniel Moores


William R. (Bob) Douglas


County Chair


Barbara Woodroof


Precinct Chair


Precinct 105


George Woodroof


Kaaren J. Tueber


Propositions:


Proposition 1


Texas should replace the property tax system with an appropriate consumption tax equivalent. Yes/No


No governmental entity should ever construct or fund construction of toll roads without voter approval.


Yes


No


Proposition 2


Republicans in the Texas House should select their Speaker nominee by secret ballot in a binding caucus without Democrat influence.


Yes


No


Proposition 3


Texas should require employers to screen new hires through the free E-Verify system to protect jobs for legal workers. Yes


Yes


No


Proposition 4


Texas families should be empowered to choose from public, private, charter, or homeschool options for their children’s education, using tax credits or exemptions without government constraints or intrusion.


Yes


No


Proposition 5


Texas should protect the privacy and safety of women and children in spaces such as bathrooms, locker rooms, and showers in all Texas schools and government buildings.


Yes


No


Proposition 6


I believe abortion should be abolished in Texas.


Yes


No


Proposition 7


Vote fraud should be a felony in Texas to help ensure fair elections.


Yes


No


Proposition 8


Texas demands that Congress completely repeal Obamacare.


Yes


No


Proposition 9


To slow the growth of property taxes, yearly revenue increases should be capped at 4%, with increases in excess of 4% requiring voter approval.


Yes


No


Proposition 10


Tax dollars should not be used to fund the building of stadiums for professional or semi-professional sports teams.


Yes


No