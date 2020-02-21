Friday forecast for Austin: Happy Friday, y’all! The end of the work week will be sunny and chilly, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will be sunny during the day with a high temperature near 53 degrees, forecasters said.

Normally on Feb. 21 in Austin, the high temperature is 66 degrees and the low temperature is 46 degrees, according to climate data.

Temperatures will decrease to a low of 38 degrees at night when skies are mostly clear, the weather service said.

High temperatures will be in the 60s this weekend, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 60. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 47.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 66. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain after midnight and a low around 58.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 69. Mostly clear at night with a low around 43.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 68. Mostly clear at night with a low around 39.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 58. Clear at night with a low around 34.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 62.