Four candidates are vying for two seats on the San Marcos school board.

Incumbent Miguel Arredondo, 28 , an education program coordinator at Texas State University, is being challenged by James Bryant Jr., 71, a retired merchant marine.

School board trustee Lupe Costilla is retiring after having been one of the longest sitting trustees in Central Texas, serving since 1993. Her withdrawal from the District 3 race has introduced fresh competition between University Star newspaper coordinator Mayra Mejia, 32, and Costilla’s 30-year-old grandson, Nicholas, who works for the Hays County district attorney’s office.

The San Marcos school district has about 8,000 students, of which nearly three in four come from low-income families.

Trustees represent five single-member districts and hold two at-large seats. School board members serve three-year terms in unpaid positions. They hire and evaluate the district’s superintendent and pass the annual operating budget and tax rate.

Arredondo said he is running for reelection because the district still faces challenges with school finance, class sizes and the achievement gap.

“Right now, the biggest obstacle faced by most students is poverty,” Arredondo said. “It’s my job to make sure we do whatever possible for our students and work to leverage financial and political forces to end generational poverty.“

Arredondo last year was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. He also was arrested in 2015, accused of public intoxication, according to the San Marcos Corridor News.

“I have been public and transparent with my troubles with alcoholic issues," Arredondo said. "I have not been shy about that. It’s not fun to talk about. It’s embarrassing. I own that mistake.”

Bryant said he would like to see more students in choir, speech and debate programs, not just athletics. He said he also wants to review the bond money that the district spends.

“We should have far more National Merit Scholars than we do now,” Bryant said.

Mejia said she had great teachers who were mentors and that she is running to provide better support for teachers.

“I want to make sure that teachers have everything they need in their classroom and with health and wellness“ Mejia said. ”I want to make sure they know about grants, (because) they are spending their personal paycheck to make expenses for their classrooms.“

Nicholas Costilla said he has been around school board issues all of his life with his grandmother, Lupe.

“She saw how interested I was in the school board," the younger Costilla said. "This is my time to move my perception of education forward.”

His passion lies in making sure students are ready for college or the work force.

“We need to make sure that we are giving kids the necessary tools to succeed after high school,” Costilla said.