Texas Department of Transportation officials have announced the following lane closures as part of ongoing projects:

Beginning Monday, Feb. 24, the left lane of the westbound Interstate 40 frontage road will be closed between the temporary westbound Airport Boulevard entrance ramp and 500 feet east of Lakeside Drive for box culvert work. This work will last seven to 10 days.

On US 87, there will be various lane closures on the inside lanes from Fillmore Street to Mobley Street for installation of median cable barrier.

Watch for patching repair crews in Potter County in the following locations:

On Monday, Feb. 24, on State Loop (SL) 434 at East Cottonwood Street within the intersection. Cottonwood Street will be closed to through traffic.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, on SL 434 at East Cactus Street within the intersection. Cactus Street will be closed to through traffic.

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, on SL 434 at E. Cherry Avenue within the intersection. Cherry Avenue will be closed to through traffic.

Watch for various lane closures on Amarillo Boulevard from Hughes Street east to SL 335 for patching and concrete repair in both directions.

Expect multiple lane closures around the downtown interchange on I-40 for concrete bridge deck repairs in both directions.

On I-27 northbound, the right lane will be closed from FM 2219 to McCormick Road for patching repairs.

Watch for slow-moving operations on I-27 and US 87 for herbicide application around guardrails.

All projects are subject to change because of weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.