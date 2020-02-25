The last time Waxahachie High School fans saw Campbell Sullivan in action, he was hobbling around the football gridiron trying to quarterback the Indians on a torn meniscus.

But fortunately the senior Dallas Baptist early signee is ready to lead the diamond Indians to continued success.

The Indians, under 13th-year head coach Tracy Wood, will open the 2020 baseball season on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Tyler’s Mike Carter Field against Hallsville in the Tyler Rose Classic.

The Indians will follow with a game against Tyler Lee on Thursday evening and will play Forney and Lindale in games on Friday. The tourney will wrap up against Sulphur Springs on Saturday morning.

Last year, the Indians finished 19-13 with a bi-district sweep of Dallas Skyline and an area-round 2-game loss at the hands of Flower Mound Marcus.

Sullivan, who signed with DBU on Nov. 13, was a first-team All-Ellis County selection at first base in the 2019 season. Sullivan finished third on the team with 35 hits in 98 at-bats for a .357 batting average. He also accounted for a team-high 23 runs scored, drove in 17 runs and slugged seven doubles, one triple and one home run.

Other returning players include All-Ellis utility player and senior Aaron Tesei, junior second baseman Anthony Mata, second-team outfielder BG Winn, and a trio of honorable mentions in junior pitcher Casey Kelly, senior first baseman DJ Hollywood and junior outfielder/pitcher Xavien Thompson.

The Indians will also host the Dulin Memorial Tournament the weekend of March 5-7 at Richards Park and will play in the Drew Medford Tournament in Fort Worth on March 12-14. A rivalry game against Red Oak preps the Tribe for their 7-6A opener on March 31 at Mansfield Lake Ridge.

District 7-6A opponents will play weekly home-and-away games against the same opponent on Tuesdays and Fridays this season.