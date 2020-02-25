JOSHUA — The Waxahachie Iron Indians continued to break records as they rolled through the Joshua Invitational on Feb. 13.

Joseph Chavez broke the school record with a 1,515 total in the 242-pound class.

Dax Lott broke his own school record in the bench press with a 365-pound attempt in the 148-pound class. Lott also broke the school squat record with a lift of 460 pounds.

All WHS results from the meet, by weight class:

114 pounds — 5, Peace, Ethan, 250 squat, 130 bench, 275 deadlift, 655 total.

148 pounds — 1, Lott, Dax, 460 squat, 365 bench, 410 deadlift, 1235 total.

165 pounds — 2, Falcon, Jeremiah, 440 squat, 255 bench, 425 deadlift, 1120 total; 5, Guerrero, Jordan, 390 squat, 250 bench, 400 deadlift, 1040 total.

181 pounds — 4, Johnson, Quincy, 450 squat, 310 bench, 470 deadlift, 1230 total; 5, Gallo, Anthony, 460 squat, 250 bench, 440 deadlift, 1150 total.

198 pounds — 1, Guerrero, Jonathan, 475 squat, 295 bench, 465 deadlift, 1235 total.

220 pounds — 3, Cherry, Shawn, 540 squat, 290 bench, 530 deadlift, 1360 total.

242 pounds — 1, Chavez, Joseph, 615 squat, 375 bench, 520 deadlift, 1510 total; 3, Cuellar, Justin, 500 squat, 315 bench, 470 deadlift, 1285 total.

275 pounds — 2, Ross, Denton, 600 squat, 355 bench, 475 deadlift, 1430 total; 3, Johnson, Kaden, 550 squat, 370 bench, 440 deadlift, 1360 total.

SHW — 4, Moreno, Alejandro, 545 squat, 360 bench, 520 deadlift, 1425 total; 5, Martin, Brent, 555 squat, 355 bench, 510 deadlift, 1420 total.