Monday forecast for Austin: It seems the weather has a bad case of the Mondays! The day will be overcast and warm, according to the National Weather Service.

Patchy fog will last until 7 a.m., and then skies will be cloudy through the evening, forecasters said. It will be toasty with a high temperature near 79 degrees.

Temperatures won’t decrease much at night with a low around 62 degrees, the weather service said.

Cooler temperatures are expected Tuesday night with a cold front and storm system moving into Central Texas. Up to two inches of rainfall are expected with the system, forecasters said..

Here’s a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 73. Rain chances will increase to 100% at night with a low around 58.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely with a 100% chance of rain and a high near 66. North-northeast winds blowing 5 to 15 mph will become west-northwest in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain before 7 p.m. and a low around 47. North-northwest wind will be blowing 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 70. Mostly clear at night with a low around 46.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 71. Mostly clear at night with a low around 45.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 71. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 54.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 72.