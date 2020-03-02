HAYS COUNTY

Volunteer to clean up

San Marcos River

The city of San Marcos, Texas State University and the city of Kyle are calling on volunteers to register for the 35th annual Great Texas River Clean Up, which takes place from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The annual event aims to pick up litter along the 90 miles of the San Marcos River.

Those who would like to participate in the upper San Marcos portion of the annual cleanup, Sewell Park to Stokes Park, should visit bit.ly/GTRCUsignup2020 and select one of the 12 available watershed locations. Participants can also contact Keep San Marcos Beautiful at 512-393-8419 or email akirwin@sanmarcostx.gov.

To take part in the lower San Marcos River portion, Stokes Park to the Guadalupe River, contact Tom Goynes at 512-787-5574.

AUSTIN

Art in Public Places

looking for artists

Austin Art in Public Places announced a call to artists in all stages of their careers to be considered for projects in conjunction with the Corridor Construction Program.

The application deadline is extended to March 12.

These projects strive to amplify Austin's culture and create dialogue surrounding mobility, innovation, transportation, safety and environmental impact.

This pool may be used for up to four years to select artists for associated Corridor Construction Program projects as well as additional place-keeping opportunities, community-driven projects and private commissioning agencies.

For more information: bit.ly/388Fqo1 or bit.ly/32yamgv.

GEORGETOWN

Chase the Chief 5K,

fun run set for Sunday

Registration is open for the seventh annual Chase the Chief 5K and Hammerlun Family Fun Run on Sunday at East View High School, 4490 E. University Ave. which will help fund grants for physical education programs at area schools.

Participants will get the chance to chase Police Chief Wayne Nero. The event is a joint fitness initiative by the Georgetown Police Department, the Georgetown school district and the Georgetown Health Foundation. The race is sponsored by Huckabee Architects.

Other activities include a Police Department obstacle course and fitness fair open from noon to 5 p.m. The events strives to encourage students and their families to lead active, healthy lives.

Registration for the event is priced at $5 for students and $10 for adults. Register at ChaseTheChief.georgetown.org.

Packet pickup is available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Public Safety Operations and Training Center, 3500 D.B. Wood Road. Race-day registration and packet pickup starts at noon.

American-Statesman staff