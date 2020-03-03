On the eve of Super Tuesday, Beto O’Rourke is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden in his bid for president.

The former Democratic presidential candidate appeared at a Biden rally in Dallas Monday night, where he declared that "Tomorrow, March 3, 2020, I will be casting my ballot for Joe Biden."

"The man in the White House today poses an existential threat to this country, to our democracy, to free and fair elections, and we need somebody who can beat him, and in Joe Biden we have that man," O'Rourke said at the campaign event. "We have someone who is in fact the antithesis of Donald Trump."

"Joe Biden is decent. He's kind. He's caring. He's empathetic," O'Rourke continued.

Until Monday, the former congressman had shied away from supporting anyone in the presidential race, instead focusing his energy on state-level races. In a Feb. 7 text to the El Paso Times, O'Rourke said he was not planning to endorse for president.

Biden is someone who, if elected, would work to address gun violence in the country, O'Rourke said, noting the Aug. 3 El Paso shooting where 22 people were killed at a local Walmart.

"Mr. Vice President, you also know that whether it was Sutherland Springs, or Santa Fe High School or El Paso, Texas, at that Walmart last August, or Midland-Odessa in the the same year, we understand the devastating toll of gun violence in America and in this state," O'Rourke said.

"I want to make something clear," Biden said after O'Rourke concluded his remarks. "I'm gonna guarantee you, this is not the last you're seeing of this guy. You're gonna take care of the gun problem with me. You're going to be the one who leads this effort."

In a Monday night email to supporters, where O’Rourke also shared he'd be supporting Biden, O'Rourke called the former vice president a “clear contrast to Donald Trump.”

“I’m voting for Joe Biden because he can beat Donald Trump; because having him at the top of the ticket will help our down-ballot candidates, especially in Texas; and because he can bring people together to reach the ambitious goals we have for our country,” O'Rourke said.

He also took a moment in the email to recognize the other candidates still in the race.

"While I am declaring my support for Joe, I must acknowledge the strengths of the remaining candidates," O'Rourke said. "Elizabeth Warren has demonstrated extraordinary integrity and intelligence in her career and on the campaign trail. Michael Bloomberg has often used his wealth to pursue the common good: reducing gun violence and averting climate catastrophe. And Bernie Sanders has consistently and successfully pushed this country to think big."

O'Rourke continued that he'll support whoever the Democratic nominee is, whether or not it's Biden.

O'Rourke's endorsement comes on the same day as that of other former presidential candidates. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg both endorsed Biden Monday. On Monday, Biden also received the endorsement of O'Rourke's successor, U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar.

