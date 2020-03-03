HIDALGO/EDINBURG – Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced the appointment of Public Affairs Director and spokesman Carlos Sanchez effective immediately.

“I’m honored to serve as spokesman for Hidalgo County,” said Sanchez. “Developing a strong communications blueprint between the county and the community at large is my priority.”

Sanchez, a 37-year veteran of the news industry, was a senior editor for Texas Monthly magazine based in the Rio Grande Valley and has served as executive editor for the McAllen Monitor, as well as the Waco Tribune-Herald.

“His experience in communications is key for the county,” said Cortez. “We are fortunate to have him on our team as we continue moving forward in a direction aimed at serving the residents of Hidalgo County.”

Sanchez has worked in ten newsrooms in his career, including The Washington Post, the Austin American-Statesman and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Sanchez has helped cover the Reagan-Gorbachev summit in Washington; the Mount Pleasant riots of 1991, and the Los Angeles riots of 1992.