RIO GRANDE VALLEY/EDINBURG – Hidalgo County has created a new webpage dedicated to the latest updates on the Coronavirus or COVID-19. The webpage can be found at www.hidalgocounty.us/coronavirusupdates.

On this webpage, the Hidalgo County Health & Human Services department will provide the latest information on the virus and any effect it may have on the county and its residents.

There will be links to sign up for Hidalgo County Emergency Alerts, as well as links to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Texas Department of State Health Services, Coronavirus Myths versus Fact, and the World Health Organization.

Anyone with specific questions about coronavirus and its implications for Hidalgo County is encouraged to call our hotline between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The hotline is 956-383-6221.