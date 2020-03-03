iluna@valleytowncrier.com

McAllen ISD offers 31 public school campuses (5 high schools, 6 middle schools, 19 elementary schools and 1 alternative campus) that your child can receive their education from.

“Students and their families in McAllen ISD become part of a warm, nurturing environment,” said Mark May, McAllen ISD community information specialist. “As entrepreneurs of the human spirit, McAllen ISD teachers who average nearly thirteen years in the classroom, act as facilitators to guide students on their path to academic success.”

The district’s mission is to “educate all students to become lifelong learners and productive citizens in a global society through a program of educational excellence utilizing technology and actively involving parents and the community,” stated from McAllen ISD.

The average student to teacher ratio in the classrooms average at 14.6 to 1 which is actually below the state average.

However, students are presented with an extensive curriculum beginning in elementary.

“McAllen ISD offers a wide range of opportunities for students in elementary and secondary schools,” May said. “At the elementary level, students can participate in Gifted & Talented, International Baccalaureate, Dual Language, Minitropolis, STEAM-Plus clubs, chess, robotics, UIL Academics and after-school programs.”

As students progress with McAllen ISD, entering any one of their five high schools offers a wide range of accredited college courses. This includes Advanced Placement, an International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, dual credit, concurrent enrollment, an Early College High School and opportunities to earn an Associate Degree or earn a professional certification or license (tuition-free).

As for McAllen’s athletic program and extracurricular activities; there are 15 high school sports teams plus fine art departments (theatre, orchestra, band, etc…. ) including UIL Academics.

In addition, McAllen ISD offers coursework where students can earn one or more of the five endorsements recognized by the state. These endorsements include STEM, Business & Industry, Public Service, Arts & Humanities and Multidisciplinary Studies.

The two-time “A” rated school district earned the Post-Secondary Readiness Distinction from the state three consecutive years. Its high school graduate numbers surpassed the average for the region and the state with 95.4%.

May shares last year’s graduates qualified for an average of $26,500 in scholarship earnings per graduate. Students even earned professional licenses, certifications and Associates Degrees through the district’s higher education partner - South Texas College.

The district is highly involved with the community by hosting hundreds of events each year with music and theatre performances, sports events and more open to the public.

For more information on McAllen Independent School District visit https://www.mcallenisd.org/