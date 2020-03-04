In Collin County, Vice President Joseph Biden carried the day, beating out Sen. Bernie Sanders as the Democratic nominee for president.

Some of the races on the Democratic ticket fell as follows Tuesday night in Collin County (with 55 of 61 voting places reporting):

President

Andrew Yang 323 votes;

Marianne Williamson 26 votes;

Cory Booker 66 votes;

Michael R. Bloomberg 10,686 votes;

Robby Wells 11 votes;

Julián Castro 67 votes;

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente 16 votes;

Tulsi Gabbard 252 votes;

Michael Bennet 43 votes;

Pete Buttigieg 4,485 votes;

Amy Klobuchar 2,114 votes;

John K. Delaney 25 votes;

Tom Steyer 503 votes;

Deval Patrick 17 votes;

Elizabeth Warren 9,007 votes;

Joseph R. Biden 26,644;

Bernie Sanders 23,752

County Commissioner, Precinct 1

Courtney Brooks 8,556 votes;

Carol Scarborough 7,461 votes

County Commissioner, Precinct 3

Dianne C. Mayo 7,797 votes

Proposition 1

YES 71,785 votes;

NO 4,475 votes

Proposition 2

YES 72,052 votes;

NO4,196 votes

Proposition 3

YES 74,861 votes;

NO 1,587 votes

Proposition 4

YES 71,526 votes;

NO 4,401 votes

Proposition 5

YES 74,227 votes;

NO 1,813 votes

Proposition 6

YES 74,240 votes;

NO 1,790 votes

Proposition 7

YES 72,281 votes;

NO3,393 votes

Proposition 8

YES 72,822 votes;

NO 3,074 votes

Proposition 9

YES 73,864 votes;

NO1,812 votes

Proposition 10

YES 72,394 votes;

NO 3,263 votes

Proposition 11

YES 68,180 votes;

NO 6,345 votes