Donald Trump handily beat the other candidates on the Collin County primary ballot Tuesday.

Here is a sampling of the election results (with 55 of 61 precincts reporting):

President/Vice President

Bob Ely 95 votes;

Joe Walsh 47 votes;

Donald J. Trump 60,777 votes;

Matthew John Matern 91 votes;

Zoltan G. Istvan 46 votes;

Bill Weld 716 votes;

Roque ‘Rocky’ De La Fuente Guerra 180 votes;

Uncommitted 2,556 votes

County Commissioner Precinct 1

Susan Fletcher - 10,045 /100.00%

County Commissioner, Precinct 3

Steve Terrell 7,378 votes;

Darrell Hale 9,453 votes

Proposition 1

YES 57,547 votes;

NO7,133 votes

Proposition 2

YES 54,744 votes;

NO 9,819 votes

Proposition 3

YES 61,234 votes;

NO 3,143 votes

Proposition 4

YES 60,341 votes

NO4,245 votes

Proposition 5

YES 57,679 votes

NO 6,710 votes

Proposition 6

YES 60,848 votes

NO 3,510 votes

Proposition 7

YES 63,124 votes

NO 1,406

Proposition 8

YES 63,761 votes;

NO 889 votes

Proposition 9

YES 61,385 votes

NO 3,073 votes

Proposition 10

YES 58,670 votes

NO 5,491 votes