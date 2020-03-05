Students from Alice Independent School District recently participated in the Coastal Bend Regional History Day at Texas A&M University – Kingsville. Several students who participated advanced to state.
State Qualifiers are:
Junior Level
Juan Garcia, Jaime Garza, Lucas Walker, Ezekiel Martinez for Group Documentary
Megan Salinas for Individual Documentary
Cameron Timmons for Individual Documentary
Kaident Fernandez for IndividualWebsite
Gabriel Molina for Individual Website
Olivia Garza and Rylee Weir for Group Performance
Anissa Flores, Caleb Flores, Tristan Quintana and Emily Rivadeneyra for Group Performance
Mia Garcia, Lexis Hernandez, Celeste Herrera, Isabella Pena, Stephanie Solis Group Performance
Brooke Castillo and Liana Garcia for Group Exhibit
Tara Gonzalez and Danielle Gonzalez for Group Exhibit
Kloe Fox for Individual Exhibit
Jacob Gonzalez for Individual Exhibit
Aden Tunchez for Individual Exhibit
Senior Level
John Lemon for Individual Performance
Celeste Torres and Isela Torres for Group Website
Lauren Bunch for Research Paper
Samara Mendoza for Research Paper
Marco Ruiz for Individual Exhibit
Samantha Pierce for Individual Exhibit
Thomas Hinojosa and Abel Martinez for Group Exhibit
Zach Vela for Individual Website
Jacquelyne Perez Saenz and Betty-Mae Rodriguez for Group Performance
State Alternates are:
Junior Level
Jaelynn Carlton for Individual Website
Rhianna Amador, Gabriella Gonzalez and Deidra Lopez for Group Exhibit
Senior Level
Joncarlo Lomas and Aiden Rosadillo Wilde for Group Exhibit
Grabiel Silva for Research Paper