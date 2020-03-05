Students from Alice Independent School District recently participated in the Coastal Bend Regional History Day at Texas A&M University – Kingsville. Several students who participated advanced to state.

State Qualifiers are:

Junior Level

Juan Garcia, Jaime Garza, Lucas Walker, Ezekiel Martinez for Group Documentary

Megan Salinas for Individual Documentary

Cameron Timmons for Individual Documentary

Kaident Fernandez for IndividualWebsite

Gabriel Molina for Individual Website

Olivia Garza and Rylee Weir for Group Performance

Anissa Flores, Caleb Flores, Tristan Quintana and Emily Rivadeneyra for Group Performance

Mia Garcia, Lexis Hernandez, Celeste Herrera, Isabella Pena, Stephanie Solis Group Performance

Brooke Castillo and Liana Garcia for Group Exhibit

Tara Gonzalez and Danielle Gonzalez for Group Exhibit

Kloe Fox for Individual Exhibit

Jacob Gonzalez for Individual Exhibit

Aden Tunchez for Individual Exhibit

Senior Level

John Lemon for Individual Performance

Celeste Torres and Isela Torres for Group Website

Lauren Bunch for Research Paper

Samara Mendoza for Research Paper

Marco Ruiz for Individual Exhibit

Samantha Pierce for Individual Exhibit

Thomas Hinojosa and Abel Martinez for Group Exhibit

Zach Vela for Individual Website

Jacquelyne Perez Saenz and Betty-Mae Rodriguez for Group Performance

State Alternates are:

Junior Level

Jaelynn Carlton for Individual Website

Rhianna Amador, Gabriella Gonzalez and Deidra Lopez for Group Exhibit

Senior Level

Joncarlo Lomas and Aiden Rosadillo Wilde for Group Exhibit

Grabiel Silva for Research Paper