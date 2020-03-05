MCALLEN - The City of McAllen has made responding to the U.S. 2020 Census easy for applicants to follow with the following PSA’s.

You will receive a special Census I.D. code through mail or phone that will be sent out on March 12 and can fill out the self-response questionnaire (also beginning March 12) over the phone, via email or through the mail.

The self-response application is a nine-questionnaire that does not ask for the participant’s citizenship status.

Click here to participate in the U.S. 2020 census:

ENGLISH PSA:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q1QV3S5_Q3A&feature=youtu.be

SPANISH PSA: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_irt9MpzZE&feature=youtu.be