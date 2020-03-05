The portrait of Claudia Wilbarger Norvell, A Bastrop native who helped save El Camino Real King’s Highway, has found a new home at the Bastrop County Historical Society Museum after hanging for many years in the state’s Senate Chamber.

Norvell was born in Bastrop in 1868 to James Harvey Wilbarger and Dorothy Olive Wilbarger. They lived in what is now known as the Brooks-Wilbarger house at 1403 Main St., which the Wilbargers bought in 1866.

Norvell was educated in schools in Bastrop, Georgetown and Belton, and studied at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, Chicago Music College and the Dramatic Arts School in Chicago. At 18, Norvell was performing piano concerts in Texas and Chautauqua.

When she was 20, she married Lipscomb P. Norvell at First United Methodist Church in Bastrop and soon after moved with her husband to Beaumont. She became a widow at an early age but remained active in many civic groups and activities in Beaumont. But despite her many accomplishments, she was best known as "the Savior of El Camino Real King’s Highway."

Norvell raised money with the help of the Daughters of the American Revolution and spent three decades working to have 123 pink granite markers placed along the national historic trail.

"It was 1911 and passage of the 19th amendment to the United States Constitution was several years away. Women’s rights, including the vote, were yet to be achieved in Texas and most other parts of the nation. During that same year, a young Texas woman named Claudia Wilbarger Norvell determined that the King’s Highway, El Camino Real, must be saved, no matter how monumental the task," Kay Wesson said during her tribute to Norvell at the portrait’s unveiling at the museum on Feb. 23. "Neither timid nor fearful, she became the driving force in persuading both the powerful and the prestigious to join her cause."

'Spirit of adventure and determination’

Norvell became a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution in the Col. George Moffett Chapter in Beaumont in 1907, and was a member for 55 years until her death. From 1912 to 1935, Norvell was a member of the National Old Trails Road of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

In 1921, U.S. President Warren G. Harding enlisted Norvell to represent Texas as a landowner under the Federal Agriculture Department at a tour of Belgium and other countries to "espouse the cause of planting and husbandry." In 1930, she was appointed chair of the 10th Congressional District of Texas Highway Beautification Committee.

"While studying the life of Claudia Wilbarger Norvell, several traits have become very evident," Wesson said. "Claudia was an organizer. She had the ability to see a need and put into action the steps needed to bring people together. Claudia used her intelligence and determination to achieve her goals.

"She understood what was needed to perpetuate the idea and to see it through to a successful end. As she described it in one of her many articles, she had the same spirit of adventure and determination, that the early settlers and pioneers of our nation had."

Throughout her life, Norvell was recognized for her intelligence and talent. She was a member and chairman of the National Old Trails Board and aided in the launching of the Super Military Highway from Washington D.C. to Mexico City.

When Beaumont city fathers decided a woman should be added to the serve on the school board, she was appointed.

She wrote several articles and books, including "King’s Highway and History" in 1918 and "The Search for the Great Kingdom of the Texas" in 1945, according to the Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas.

"Mrs. Norvell is a real Texas pioneer, a fine citizen interested in the community and the state. She is the type of citizen that a community needs," said Texas Gov. Allan Shivers in 1950 at the state’s acceptance and dedication of her portrait — painted by James Anthony Wills — which hung in the Senate Chamber for many years.

The family later regained possession of the portrait and donated to the Bastrop County Historical Society Museum, where it will be housed.