A new cheer facility in Lakeway did not file for a certificate of occupancy or undergo a fire inspection, according to city and Lake Travis Fire Rescue documents. However, the business’s owner is adamant that she has the pertinent documents required of a new establishment.

Cheer Athletics Austin, which recently opened at 15401 Debba Drive, drew attention from neighbors on Feb. 26 when an event created a traffic jam in the Apache Shores neighborhood. Residents posting on social media wondered how many people the building was permitted to hold.

Documents obtained by the View from the city of Lakeway and Lake Travis Fire Rescue show a certificate of occupancy for the new venture was never filed with city officials. Additionally, the fire representative stated the department wasn’t notified the business existed so its officers could conduct a fire inspection, and no fire review to date has been conducted.

“We have no records of an application for plans review or requests for inspections at this address,” said Tonya Woods, the department’s fire prevention division administrator. “I have nothing in our files for Cheer Athletics.”

When a new business moves into Lakeway, the owners are referred to Lake Travis Fire Rescue to submit plans when they file any documents with the city, she said. Although Woods said the department isn’t usually notified by the city of a new business, the business owners are responsible to file their plans and/or contact the fire agency.

“Most often, the city will not give them their (certificate of occupancy) till they see we've completed our fire and life safety inspections or approved any plans they may have submitted,” she said.

In her response to the records request, Lakeway Building and Development Services Director Charlotte Hodges attached a copy of a 2005 certificate of completion/occupancy for the building dating back to its construction as a warehouse. The building functioned as a technology warehouse for years until Cheer Athletics moved in and changed the use from a warehouse to a youth program.

Section 24.02.125 of the city’s code of ordinances governs certificate of occupancy regulations and states that a building can’t be occupied or “its existing occupancy identification or classification” changed until a code official has issued a certificate of occupancy. With the move-in and operation of Cheer Athletics, the building’s purpose was altered from warehouse to cheer facility.

Additionally, the certificate states: “Any unauthorized additions, alterations or changes in the use of this property will void the Certificate of Completion” (bold included in original document).

According to Hodges, “in the past, a new certificate of occupancy was not required for buildings when the use changed.” Although the ordinance has been amended, she said the new business license and certificate of occupancy process “has not fully been rolled out” as the city is revising all of its ordinances. She said that Cheer Athletics, along with other Lakeway businesses, will be notified of the need to update these certificates.

Cheer Athletics Austin co-owner Yanci Rhine said she maintains 14 teams in the facility, but they don’t all practice at the same time. She said she moved into the space in early 2019, relocating from another facility in Austin but declined to say when the business’s doors officially opened for classes.

Rhine said she has a certificate of occupancy and had a fire inspection before opening, adding the building “is very well up to code and it has everything that it needs.”

Cheer Athletics is an all-star competitive cheerleading gym that provides cheer and gymnastics training to young athletes, she said.

Additional emails dated Dec. 10 and provided by Hodges include correspondence between city officials and Building and Development Services notifying staff about possible move-in activity in the Debba building, including debris and parking issues. A few weeks prior, then-acting City Manager Julie Oakley had requested Building and Development Services look into a cheer club off Debba that might have done construction without a permit or the requisite approval needed to operate pursuant to city code.

Hodges told Oakley her department hadn’t seen any obvious activity from the outside of the building, but a website for Cheer Athletics indicated the business was at the site. Later that day, code compliance officers were sent to the Debba building to contact the owners and require them to complete a business license as well as provide an update to the certificate of occupancy.

Code Compliance Manager Kevin Wegleitner told Hodges he and a colleague met with the cheer facility’s business office manager and explained the city’s processes for new business licenses, renovations and permits. Only observing paint, flooring and lightbulb changes onsite, he said those alterations don’t require a permit.

On March 3, Cheer Athletics’ business manager Dawn Tillett said the company installed air conditioning after taking over the space.

“Cheer Athletics did not receive or need any permits for work prior to move-in,” Hodges said, adding that the work completed at the site was maintenance, such as painting, flooring and lighting.

She said a cheer facility is an allowed use in its current commercial, or C-1, zoning category and that the owners weren’t required to obtain a special use permit.

Traffic on Debba Drive

An intense traffic blockage on Debba Drive that started around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 concerned Apache Shores neighbors, including Alison Blake, who lives at the end of the block. She said it took six cycles for vehicles to get through the light on RM 620, a point that usually passes cars in one or two cycles. Additionally, vehicles were parked on adjoining neighborhood streets as well as the sides of Debba, a roadway that has a single lane in each direction, and lacks shoulders and street lights.”

“This was huge. There were people everywhere,” Blake said. “The worst part about that portion of Debba is line of sight isn’t great, and there are no street lights.”

Rhine said the program, a show of routines for a larger competition, “created the traffic.”

“We only host one to two of these a year and did our best by partnering with (at least five) businesses close by to provide additional parking,” Rhine said. “We couldn’t have anticipated how many people wanted to come watch and are sorry it caused delays with people getting home.”

Lakeway Police Chief Todd Radford said his department didn’t receive any calls about an unsafe situation or illegally parked cars on Debba Drive during the event and recommended neighbors call 9-1-1 under these circumstances “so we can send an officer out to evaluate the situation and deal with it appropriately.” He also asked the program hosts to provide “proper parking, security and assistance to patrons” to avoid the traffic backup that may occur when such an event is planned. He likened the issue to parents parking for a schoolwide event.

Now, add a helicopter to the mix

Neighbors also reported a helicopter landed on a tract off Debba to carpool to the February event. Radford said the helicopter operator “has kids who attend” the cheer facility.

“He lives by travel about 40 minutes away so it’s either about a 5-minute flight or a 40-minute car ride,” he said of the helicopter operator who lives in Steiner Ranch.

Residents report they’ve seen a helicopter at other times in the neighborhood as well. Radford said he received two complaints in August and September about a helicopter landing in unauthorized areas in Lakeway but couldn’t confirm it was the same operator.

According to Federal Aviation Administration Communications Manager Lynn Lunsford, the agency doesn’t specify where a helicopter can or can’t land, only that the pilot does so in a way that doesn’t endanger people or property on the ground. He pointed to local zoning ordinances as addressing what property can be used for aviation purposes.

In Lakeway, Radford said a city ordinance restricts takeoff or landing sites to the Lakeway Airpark for a non-medical helicopter. On Feb. 28, two days after the Debba landing, the helicopter owner was notified that if he doesn’t stop landing in the city illegally, there is a possibility he would be cited, he said.

“If you have an issue that you believe deals with public safety, whether it’s parking or anything else, please reach out to us so we can send an officer out and document the situation,” Radford advised residents.