Can you ever really have TOO MANY taco options? We agree! That answer is a hard "No!" Keeping that in mind and out of dedication to our ongoing research on local food options, we decided to embark on a Sunday adventure to one of the newly spotted taco and tortas eatery, Mayan Chef. Yes, you are correct, the McAllen location is conveniently located in the North Trenton shopping area. We all have to make it out to Target, HEB or even Best Buy at some point during the weekend, so why not add some good grub to enhance the experience? Good, glad we're now all on the same page.

*via Messenger* Trisha: Rise and shine! Ready for some tacos? Gaby: Not really. Woke up a bit under the weather. Trisha: Boo *sad-faced emoji* Any meds? Or, are you going to stay home and away from the general public? Gaby: Nah, I've got something here at home. Let's go eat!

Pre-hispanic Mexican Cuisine, with combos starting at only $5.99, is what you'll happily find at Mayan Chef. The yummy combo options include an 8 oz bowl of “grandma’s” fideo soup and one bottled water or canned soda. You can choose from Mayan Pork (top graded pork) or Mayan Chicken (raised cage-free and vegetarian fed), both marinated in an authentic, 500+year old, ancient Mayan recipe, atop slowed cooked black beans, spread inside a soft tortilla, topped with cured red onion agua de chile.

If you're looking for something outside of the good ol' soft tacos, try a salad or a bowl with Mayan pork or chicken over a bed of white rice, black beans and lettuce. Still haven't peaked your interest? How about some Mayan Pork or Chicken Tostadas Balam, Ceviche Pardon, Tortas Totina or a Quesadilla Chinkultic? You can find all those menu items and more at Mayan Chef. Don't forget a refreshing glass of your choice of Aguas frescas, a Mexican Coke, House Wines or a cold beer to wash it all down with. Mayan Chef is located at 7600 N 10th St., Ste 800 D, McAllen, TX and at 4001 S Shary Rd., Ste. 350, Mission, TX.

Their hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m., Saturday from 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. For more information, you can reach them at (956) 800-4086 in McAllen, TX or at (956) 600-7305 in Mission, TX. Visit their website at www.mayanchef.com or follow them on their social media platforms for new food menu items and specials.

Gaby Jones and Trisha Watts work hand-in-hand with the service industry. Jones is in charge of craft and imported beer for L&F Distributors-South Texas and Watts is a freelance writer specializing in the marketing of the service industry. Each week they will have a new adventure and provide an opinion on multiple locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley. They can be reached at dishin.it.956@gmail.com.