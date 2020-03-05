RIO GRANDE VALLEY/EDINBURG - For the first time ever, global superstars Enrique Iglesias and Rickey Martin will co-headline together on a North America tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off Sept. 5, 2020, in Phoenix and will make stops in Houston, Los Angeles, Toronto, New York, Miami and more before wrapping up on Oct. 30, in Atlanta.

Edinburg's Bert Ogden Arena welcomes the artists on Sept. 9, 2020.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, March 12th at LiveNation.com at 10 a.m. local time.

Citi® / AAdvantage® is the official credit card for the pre-sale of the U.S. tour. As such, Citi / AAdvantage cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 10 at 10:00 a.m. local time until Wednesday, March 11th at 10:00 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment® program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance, pre-show hospitality and more. Check HERE for LaneOne details.

Special guest, Sebastián Yatra is also on tour with Iglesias and Martin who made his mark on Latin pop with the album Fantasia, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Latin pop album chart.

