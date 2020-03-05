A 32-year-old Beaumont man has been convicted of federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown recently

Larry Young, Jr., was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm following a two-day trial before U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone. The jury returned their verdict in the afternoon on Tuesday.

According to a statement from Brown’s office, information presented in court showed that on Jan. 17, 2019, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a home where Young was residing. Inside the residence, officers discovered several firearms, including one which had been reported as stolen, a ballistic vest, and numerous rounds of ammunition. Further investigation revealed Young had been convicted of multiple felonies and as a convicted felon, was prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition. Young was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 5, 2019, and charged with firearms violations.

Under federal statutes, Young faces up to 10 years in federal prison at sentencing. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case was prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative. Project Safe Neighborhoods is aimed at reducing gun and gang violence; deterring illegal possession of firearms, ammunition, and body armor; and improving the safety of residents in the Eastern District of Texas. Participants in the initiative include community members and organizations as well as federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

This case was investigated by the Beaumont Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Russell E. James and Rachel Grove.