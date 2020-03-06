25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Republican Sen. Mark Hatfield, whose solitary defiance of his own party helped bring down the balanced budget amendment last week, offered to resign before the vote, Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole said Sunday.

50 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Charging widespread irregularities, the government Thursday asked a federal court to set aside W.A. “Tony” Boyle’s election as United Mine Workers president over Joseph A. “Jock” Yablonski, the insurgent who later was murdered.

75 years ago:

With $15,000 already in the bank and approximately another $15,000 in the process of being audited, the Red Cross’ “workers army” will swing into action here Tuesday with somewhere near 40 percent of the county’s $74,500 quota already “in the kitty.”

100 years ago:

Phillip Wise, capitalist of Bonham, Texas, who has bought several hundred acres of land in this county during the past few months, is here this week.