McALLEN -The Texas Department of Transportation is advising motorists of possible nightly traffic interruptions and delays along IH-2 from McColl Rd. through Ware Rd. beginning on Sunday, March 8 through Friday, March 13 from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

The TXDOT contractor will be laying the lift of asphalt.

The following roadways will be affected:

IH-2 westbound main lane from McColl Rd. through Ware Rd.

Below are the dates and times of the closures along the roadways:

Sunday, March 8 from 9:00 p.m. through Monday, March 9 at 5:00 a.m.

Westbound main lanes will be closed from McColl to Ware Rd.

Business 83, McColl Rd., 10t St., and Bicentennial Blvd. entrance ramps will also be closed.

Monday, March 9 from 9:00 p.m. through Tuesday, March 10 at 5:00 a.m.

Westbound main lanes will be closed from McColl to Ware Rd.

Bus 83, McColl Rd., 10th St, and Bicentennial Entrance Ramps will also be closed.

Tuesday, March 10, from 9:00 p.m. through Wednesday, March 11 at 5:00 a.m.

Westbound main lanes will be closed from McColl to Ware Rd.

Business 83, McColl Rd., 10t St., and Bicentennial Blvd. entrance ramps will also be closed.

Wednesday, March 11 from 9:00 p.m. through Thursday, March 12, at 5:00 a.m.

Westbound main lanes will be closed from McColl to Ware Rd.

Business 83, McColl Rd., 10t St., and Bicentennial Blvd. entrance ramps will also be closed.

Thursday, March 12 from 9:00 p.m. through Friday, March 13 at 5:00 a.m. WB Main Lanes Westbound main lanes will be closed from McColl to Ware Rd.

Business 83, McColl Rd., 10t St., and Bicentennial Blvd. entrance ramps will also be closed.

Follow the City of McAllen and TXDOT-Pharr on social media for up-to-date information.