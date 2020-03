PHARR/SAN JUAN - The Boys & Girls Club of Pharr invites youth & teens to join us for Spring Break Camp, March 16 – 20 for a week of fun and friends! All three club sites, Main Unit in central Pharr, South Pharr Unit, and San Juan Unit will be hosting Spring Break Camp 2020 from 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. The week will be full of positive, fun, and festive activities for youth & teens to enjoy this break.