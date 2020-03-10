Plans for the Statesman Capitol 10,000, the largest 10K running event in Texas, are moving forward even as the city of Austin puts restrictions on high-attendance events because of the new coronavirus, race organizers say.

“As of right now, our race is still on for April 5,” race organizers said in a Facebook post Monday night.

“We continue to closely monitor the ongoing coronavirus situation,” the post said. “The City of Austin and Travis County have issued restrictions on large-scale events through May 1. They are reviewing each event on a case-by-case basis.”

After canceling the South by Southwest music and tech festival, the city said Monday that events involving 2,500 or more people would not be allowed through May 1 unless cleared by city health officials. Among the criteria it gave for making that call are the likelihood of event participants to come into physical contact with each other and event organizers’ ability to provide adequate hand-washing facilities and to know where event participants are coming from.

Since 1978, the Cap 10K has brought 20,000-plus runners and walkers to downtown Austin streets. Thunderstorms descending on downtown in the hours before the start forced cancellation of last year’s race.

Registration remains open for this year’s race at Cap10K.com.