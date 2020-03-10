Cassandra Bloemhof, a fifth-grade social studies teacher at Gilbert Intermediate School in Stephenville, was among 34 teachers from across the region honored by Weatherford College at the 2020 Jack Harvey Academy of Exemplary Teachers celebration recently at the Doss Heritage and Culture Center.

Celebrating its 24th year, the Harvey Academy honors exemplary teachers in the memory of Professor Emeritus Jack Harvey, who taught at WC for 23 years and was considered among his peers as a “master teacher.”

Her nomination states, “Cassie is an innovative teacher. She is always on the move finding new effective strategies to allow students to discover and learn. She is the first one to volunteer to help with anything around the school. She also runs a productive Student Council program at Gilbert Intermediate. She takes seriously the responsibility to grow future leaders. At her young age and with a few years of experience, Cassie is one of the leaders of our school. She is a champion for innovation through technology applications and she takes pride in pushing the movement forward in Stephenville ISD.”

Other recipients of the 2019-20 Jack Harvey Fellowship Awards of Exemplary Teaching are:

Aledo ISD: Deanne Torres – 6h grade math at McAnally Intermediate School

Alvord ISD: Kaysi Hamilton – K-12 gifted and talented, 6th grade math and middle school electives at Alvord Middle School

Azle ISD: Breanna Reed – 6th grade English language arts and social studies at Hoover Elementary School

Bowie ISD: Dana Polk – 9th grade English at Bowie High School

Boyd ISD: Ken Mitchell – 9th, 11th and 12th grade science at Boyd High School

Bridgeport ISD: Shellie Read – kindergarten at Bridgeport Elementary School

Brock ISD: Kim McClintock – 6th grade writing at Brock Intermediate School

Burleson ISD: Kirsten Self – 8th grade social studies at STEAM Middle School

Castleberry ISD: Ronie Rosales – kindergarten at Joy James Elementary School

Chico ISD: Donny Vernon – 6th and 8th grade social studies at Chico Middle School

Community Christian School: Nancy Weathers – 3rd and 4th grade teacher

Crosstimbers Academy Charter School: David Waggoner – 9th-12th grade social studies

Decatur ISD: Tammy Glennon – 6th grade math at Decatur Intermediate School

Garner ISD: Elanna Breed – 6th and 8th grade English language arts

Graford ISD: Amber Jennings – 6th-8th grade college and career and agriculture sciences at Graford High School

Granbury ISD: Melody Holly – 3rd grade at Brawner Intermediate School

Jacksboro ISD: Brooke McCurry – 5th grade math at Jacksboro Elementary

Joshua ISD: Erika Hernandez – 3rd grade bilingual teacher at Caddo Grove Elementary School

Millsap ISD: Marla Wharton – 6th grade math at Millsap Middle School

Mineral Wells ISD: Debbie Brown – 7th and 8th grade Spanish at Mineral Well Junior High School

Muenster ISD: Danna Hess – 10th-12th grade algebra, pre-cal, AP calculus and foundations of college algebra at Muenster High School

Palo Pinto ISD: Iris Burkett – 5th and 6th grade English language arts and math at Palo Pinto Elementary School

Paradise ISD: Cherie Beauvals – 4th and 5th grade special education at Paradise Intermediate School

Peaster ISD: Sherry Cooper – 5th grade science at Peaster Elementary School

Perrin-Whitt CISD: Shari Herd – 5th and 6th grade English language arts and social studies

Poolville ISD: Janetta Thompson – 6th-8th grade math at Poolville High School

Santo ISD: Deanna Harris – 9th-12th grade English and art at Santo High School

Springtown ISD: Amy Baker – 3rd grade math at Goshen Creek Elementary School

Tolar ISD: Becky Evart – 9th and 10th grade algebra and geometry at Tolar High School

Victor Christian Academy: Teresa Powell – 10th and 11th grade English and history

Weatherford Christian School: Rachel Lawrence – pre-kindergarten

Weatherford ISD: Karen Sams – 3rd grade at David Crockett Elementary School

Weatherford College: Dr. Scott Tarnowieckyi – social sciences department chair