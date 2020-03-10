iluna@valleytowncrier.com

EDINBURG - After serving with the university’s police department for five years, former chief of police, Raul Munguia has retired. Munguia started his journey with UTRGV as the founding chief of police in 2015 when UTPA and UTB were merging. He was even named Chief of the Year by the University of Texas (UT) System in 2018 having to form a new university police department and improving the campuses’ communication system.

Five years later, he is retiring and handing over the title to Adan Cruz, assistant chief of police officer to Munguia.

“I look forward to building on the programs that we’ve already started and continue to build a community engagement program and our relationships with the campus community,” said Adan Cruz, UTRGV’s new chief of police officer.

It was announced Feb. 21, that Cheif Cruz was the new chief of police officer for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and became official on Tuesday’s, March 10 ceremony at the Edinburg campus.

Michael Heidingsfield, director of police for the University of Texas (UT) System congratulated chief Cruz and invited Cruz’s wife on stage, Norma to officially pin him. Heidingsfield also recognized chief Munguia on stage presenting to him and his wife the book, Behind the Texas Badge.

“You know Raul worked relentlessly not to be recognized when he left,” said Heidingsfield. “It’s important that we recognize those who have lead us… in commemoration with your time with us and your contribution to law enforcement and Texas policing, we present the Behind the Texas Badge book that’s been signed [by our officers].”

For the new chief’s focus, Cruz said the police department plans to push a new communication system called Campus Shield, a free app that will dispatch an officer if a UTRGV student/faculty member needs assistance with a push of a button.

The app works by tracking your phone and alerts an associated friend if the user is taking longer to get from point A to point B like walking from the library to the dorm.

“I think it’s a function that we really need to push and have because the more people we have on there will increase the safety and security of the campus community,” chief Cruz said.

Cruz has 27 years of experience with the Texas Department of Public Safety and has served with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s police department since 2017.