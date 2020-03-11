If your days of bar-hopping along 17th Street in downtown McAllen are long over, but you still have a little bit of that spunk that once upon a time enticed you to go out and wreak havoc, no worries, there's a plaza in north McAllen, found on 6th Street and Nolana, that has quickly become a place for you to let your hair down without the fear of whiplash or "pulling something".

While there are quite a few additions to this new, North McAllen nightlife spot, we opted for The Rockwell Taphouse. We’ve been eyeing Rockwell's online photos for quite some time and, although you all know how much we Dishin' It gals LOVE pizza, for some reason or another, we just had not been able to check it out.

We finally coincided last Tuesday to meet up for a nice casual night and catch up over some beverages and bites. It was the middle of the week on the north side of town, how busy could it possibly be? Short answer-it was ridiculously busy. We didn’t think that having trouble finding parking in the middle of the week would be a thing, but apparently we're not the only folks looking to "get jiggy with it" on a Wednesday eve.

We walked through Rockwell’s considerably sized, red, front doors and into their bar where we were immediately greeted by live music, a brick oven for some crips-crusted, baked pizza and a long bar that has 60 ice-cold beers on tap.

The band played classic rock hits (no complaints from this department) and we started with an order of some grilled chicken nachos and an Appetite for Destruction pizza. You can also order one of Rockwell’s other rocking pizzas like The Frontman (mozzarella and pepperoni), Sergeant Peppers (bell pepper, onions, Italian sausage) or the Whole Lotta Love (Italian sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, bacon and fresh mozzarella).

Food arrived and we lost zero time dicing into it. We jammed to some tunes, consumed a few adult beverages among us and, after a while, gleefully realized that there was still a slight hunger in us to be appeased. Hey! No judging! That medium-sized, 6-slice pizza and plate of nachos was split amongst five of us. So, keeping up with the ever-crowd pleasing #TacoTuesday, and much to our delight, Rockwell created their own taco menu.

While, at first glance, we were confused as to why next door the tacos were 50 cents and Rockwell had theirs at a dollar a pop (or $1.25 depending on your order), after browsing their selection, we fully understood the why. Choose between a green chili pulled pork, chili ground beef or chicken, fried crawfish or carne guisada and top them off with your choice of house-made pineapple-jalapeño tequila salsa or a house-made whiskey-infused jalapeño salsa.

Needless to say, we ordered TWO of everything. You know, for research purposes. Wink! We would have probably ordered another round or two if it wouldn’t have been for the small pre-pizza and nacho party.

If Tuesday isn’t your night, but you do prefer to go out during the weekdays, The Rockwell Taphouse has specials the other days as well. Enjoy Pizza and Pint Night Mondays ($12 pizzas, $3 draft beers); Whiskey, Wine and Wing Wednesdays ($5 whiskey or glass of wine and 50 cent wings); or Sunday Funday (Happy Hour all day, plus $5 sliders with fries).

The Rockwell Taphouse is located at 400 West Nolana, Suite H1, McAllen, TX. Their hours of operation are Monday through Friday at 5:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m.; Saturday and Sunday 12:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m. For more information, you can reach them at (956) 540-7650 or follow their social media platforms @therockwelltaphouse for nightly specials, new brews and upcoming entertainment.

Gaby Jones and Trisha Watts work hand-in-hand with the service industry. Jones is in charge of craft and imported beer for L&F Distributors-South Texas and Watts is a freelance writer specializing in the marketing of the service industry. Each week they will have a new adventure and provide an opinion on multiple locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley. They can be reached at dishin.it.956@gmail.com.