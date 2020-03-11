Wednesday forecast for Austin: Maybe a dose of sunshine and an unusually warm March day will help get your mind off the new coronavirus for a while.

Although the National Weather Service’s outlook calls for patchy fog before 10 a.m., the cloudy skies should gradually become mostly sunny as temperatures soar to around 83, which is about a dozen degrees above normal.

South-southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph will usher in more clouds in the evening, which should keep overnight temperatures above 64 degrees. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday will begin a stretch of days with overcast skies and muggy air as high temperatures reach the low 80s or high 70s.

Rain chances increase in the weather service’s extended outlook:

Friday: A 20% chance of rain under mostly cloudy skies with a high near 79. Rain chances continue in the evening as clouds linger with an overnight low of 65.

Saturday: A 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms with a high near 78. At night, a 20% chance of rain and T-storms with a low around 65.

Sunday: Rain chances increase to 40% with a high near 79. Sustaining rain chances under mostly cloudy skies with an overnight low of 67.

Monday: A 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms but otherwise partly sunny with a high near 81. Continuing rain chances at night with a low around 67.