McALLEN - Thanks to a grant from the McAllen Education Foundation, students at McAllen ISD's Perez Elementary are improving their reading, getting some exercise and making new friends. The grant is called Read and Ride Your Way to Success.

It was written by educators Cynthia Cooksey and Sofia Avila. Their idea was to form an after-school club that increases students' reading levels and their cardiovascular health.

Since 1996, the McAllen Education Foundation has funded 385 innovative teaching grants for more than $565,000 while benefiting more than 54,000 students.

Click the link for the full video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O03ceiK_kEI&feature=youtu.be