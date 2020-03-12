Brian Navarro loved to freestyle rap. Under the moniker KB Fazzo, the 17-year-old would keep recordings of his rhymes on a smartphone, and even laid down some tracks at a studio.

“He liked everything,” his mother, Anna Reta, said of his tastes in music. “He would take pieces from their experience and he’d be like, ‘I’ve been through that struggle.’”

Reta is coping with the loss of her son this week after police said a family member of her neighborshot and killed Navarro in his front yard on Ashwood Court on March 3.

Round Rock Police charged 17-year-old Gabriel Anthony Hernandez with murder. If found guilty, he could spend as many as 99 years in prison.

In Hernandez’s arrest affidavit, a witness had told police that Navarro was upset over loud music coming from a neighbor’s driveway. While Hernandez initially told police Navarro had approached him in a menacing manner, he later admitted to shooting at him from his family’s front yard and firing extra shots as he moved toward him, the affidavit says.

Navarro was pronounced dead at Ascension Seton Williamson emergency room in Round Rock.

Reta tried to put into words the loss of someone who she said brought happiness to so many people.

“He touched so many different people. Random people would show up at the house,” she said. “With KB, I knew it was going to be OK.

“And he was never a confrontational person,” she said. “He wouldn’t take it to that level. I would always tell him to just walk away.”

While he enjoyed hanging out with friends, Reta said Navarro also had an athletic streak, playing basketball and football hours on end. She recalled her son spending three hours playing basketball at a local park.

“He didn’t like to be in a room and just sitting there,” she said. “He had to be out there and playing basketball.”

Reta said Navarro planned to apply for Success High School, the Round Rock school district’s alternative education program. He had once attended Cedar Ridge High School and CD Fulkes Middle School, she said.

Heather Garrison, whose children were good friends with Navarro, said he was a connoisseur of music and art. She said the teen’s talent was clearly evident.

“He just had a lot of potential that was cut short,” she said.

Navarro’s death creates dilemmas for the family. Reta said her late son’s girlfriend is due to have a baby girl in May. At the funeral, she is asking people to donate baby items in lieu of flowers.

“He had a few things (for the baby), but he didn’t get enough,” she said. “And I know that would be his last wish.”

Garrison said the family also is struggling to pay for a funeral they never would have thought necessary. She created a GoFundMe page and is holding a memorial fundraiser 3 p.m. Saturday at Cactus Nights sports bar in downtown Round Rock to raise money for the funeral.

Reta said despite choosing the most frugal funeral package and burial, it’s still beyond what she can afford. She is creating an account at First Convenience Bank in Navarro’s name as another means for the public to give donations.

She said the funeral, which is tentatively scheduled for March 20 or 21, will memorialize someone who will forever remain with her.

“He lives in my heart and my soul and my thoughts, and no one can ever take that away from me,” she said.