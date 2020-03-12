McALLEN - City of McAllen to Host Census 2020 Self-Response Sites

Kiosks, computers, tablets and staff on hand at various locations to help people fill out Census online

Starting today, the City of McAllen will be hosting various self-response sites and making kiosks available to anyone wishing to fill out the Census online, beginning now and through July 31,2020.

The 2020 Census will be able to be filled out online, over the phone or on paper. City of McAllen officials hope that by making the locations available, along with the computers and tablets, that more people will take advantage of the ease and convenience of responding to the Census at secure municipal locations.

Additionally, McAllen’s Census community outreach specialists will be on hand at various locations throughout the coming months to also assist anyone who needs help to get started.

According to Mayor Darling, the amount of paperwork for the Census may be overwhelming for individuals. In a taped public service announcement regarding filling out the Census, Mayor Darling states that he understands the importance of responding to the Census but finds the amount of paperwork just too much.

“I hope people take advantage of now being able to fill out the Census online, which is just so easy,” said Mayor Darling. “Additionally, I am proud that the City of McAllen has invested in providing the tools and resources to help all of our Rio Grande Valley community residents, many who may not have access to computers or internet, to be able to fill out the Census electronically.

Kiosks, with tablets, will be located at eight City of McAllen facilities (see list below) and one community partner organization, which will be available to the public for their use to fill out the Census online. Additionally, the McAllen Public Library and other community agencies (see list and schedule below) will have their computer labs available for those wishing to respond online at those locations, as well.

Anyone wishing to respond online will have to use a special identification code that will be mailed via letter by the U.S. Census, or, if they do not have the code with them, must provide additional information about their address to complete the Census. Once a person has started, the response must be completed in one session, or the person will have to begin again. A You Tube tutorial will be playing to help people understand the response process. To respond to the upcoming 2020 U.S. Census, visit www.2020census.gov.

Responses online are the same as the paper form and should include all persons living in the household. There are only nine questions on the Census, for each person in the household. Persons filling out the Census online can also choose to respond in English, Spanish or13 other languages.

The tablets will be encrypted for use only to respond to the U.S. Census. Computer lab availability may be restricted to those with a library card, members or students.

The City of McAllen will host a Census Day Family Fun Fair on April 1, 2020, starting at 4:00 p.m., which will have over 110 computers available to the public and will not require membership or library cards to use. McAllen Community Outreach Specialists and Census representatives will be on hand during the interactive, free event to answer questions, provide information and assist with the computer access for responding online.

As Census Day draws near, organizers hope to continue to promote the importance of participating in the Census and its impact to the region.

“It is so important that every person living in Hidalgo, Cameron, Willacy and Starr County be counted, so that our areas can receive the federal funds and representation that South Texas needs,” stressed Mayor Darling.

Echoing that message is Chief Rodriguez, who in his role as the chairperson of the City of McAllen Census 2020 Complete Count Committee, wants to stress to the community that the Census is about counting everyone: Everyone Counts!

“It is important that we ensure that united effort takes place with all individuals in the area to help make sure that every person is counted,” stated Chief Rodriguez. “This is just another effort to work with our community to provide access to and help everyone living in this area to respond online to the 2020 Census.”

The City of McAllen Census 2020 Complete Count Committee will work with its counterparts in neighboring cities, throughout Hidalgo County and even throughout the Rio Grande Valley to help maximize those efforts to ensure that every effort is made to count everyone in the region.

To learn more about the upcoming 2020 U.S. Census, visit www.my2020census.gov or follow them on social media.