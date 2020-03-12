EDINBURG - Today, I am announcing proactive measures that support the recommendations from health officials regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) and limiting the risk of exposure to our school community.

The health and safety of all members of Edinburg CISD students, staff, families, and the community are our primary concern. As previously shared, there are no confirmed coronavirus cases in Edinburg CISD or Hidalgo County, at this time. As local, national, and global health recommendations shift to reduce the spread of the virus, we are taking steps for the safety of our school community.

In keeping with these priorities, our District will adopt the following steps regarding District-sponsored events, campus operations, classes, and additional resources:

District Sponsored Events

All District-sponsored events and travel beyond the Region One area are canceled until further notice. Coaches and sponsors will communicate these changes to students and parents.

Campus Facilities and Operations

Campuses and District facilities will be closed during spring break for disinfection and access will be limited.

At this time, all regularly scheduled classes are set to resume on Monday, March 23, 2020. We will continue to communicate information updates via the Edinburg CISD Coronavirus (COVID-19) District Information web page, social media platforms, text, voice message, and email, as needed.

We appreciate the patience and cooperation of all members of our school community. We ask that you continue to monitor the District web page for updates and information. Thank you.

Gilbert Garza, Jr.

Interim Superintendent

Coronavirus (COVID-19) District Information Web Page:

https://www.ecisd.us/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1692286&type=d&pREC_ID=1849049