RIO GRANDE VALLEY/EDINBURG – The County of Hidalgo has been receiving many inquiries regarding the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show and Rodeo. The following is a statement made by Hidalgo County's Public Affairs Director, Carlos Sanchez.

“At this time Hidalgo County is collaborating with the organizers of the rodeo and livestock show regarding any change in status. The health and safety of citizens is our top concern.”

Hidalgo County and the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show Officials will work together to continue to monitor the situation. The spring break event is set to begin March 12 - March 22.

VISIT THE RIO GRANDE VALLEY'S LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO OFFICIAL WEBSITE REGARDING COVID-19: https://www.rgvls.com/events/2020/covid-19