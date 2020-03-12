SOUTH PADRE ISLAND - The TIFT Board of Directors is pleased to announce Felicia Calo will serve as hostess for the 81st Annual Texas International Fishing Tournament.

Felicia is a senior at the University of Texas, studying applied movement science. She plans to further her education in a two-year program to become a licensed physical-therapist assistant.

Felicia learned to fish before she learned to tie her shoes. She began fishing in the tournament with her family at the age of four, creating wonderful memories. As a teen, she served as a volunteer at registration and on the dock.

“I have been honored to be a TIFT scholarship recipient for the past four years, and I could not think of a better way to show my gratitude than to continue to represent TIFT as the hostess,” Calo said.

The TIFT Board of Directors is pleased to have Felicia serve as hostess of the 81st Annual Texas International Fishing Tournament, which takes place on South Padre Island July 29 - August 2. For more information visit tift.org.